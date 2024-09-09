NUMERATOR OMNIPANEL SURPASSES 2 BILLION SHOPPING TRIPS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements in Digital Collection, Data Processing and User Engagement Doubled the Speed of Data Capture

CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the research space, now offers data on 2 billion unique shopping trips. Numerator has doubled its shopping trip coverage in just four years, less than half the time it took to achieve its first billion . The acceleration in trips covered is attributed to advancements in digital data collection, improvements in data processing scale, and increasing user engagement.

Numerator was the first company in the consumer panel space to launch app-based receipt capture technology, allowing consumers to share purchase data in seconds by taking a photo of any paper receipt, including purchases from previously untracked channels. Numerator has now transformed app-based receipt capture to include the automated collection of dozens of loyalty and online accounts. This increase in data sharing has mandated data processing at a scale previously unseen.

Today, consumers can opt-in to share purchases digitally from over 45 national and regional retailers or via pictures of receipts from more than 44,000 retailers. Offering consumers more retailer connections is essential in collecting comprehensive purchase data.

“Staying ahead of consumer behavior is one of Numerator's core data principles. Our digital collection strategy was designed to quickly scale to over 45 retailers to provide a more comprehensive view for brands and retailers that rely on our data. This provides regional and omnichannel nuances that are essential to understanding consumer behavior as 67% of consumer spend is coming from outside food, mass and drug stores,” said Brian Redmond, SVP Product at Numerator.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands' manufacturers are Numerator clients.

