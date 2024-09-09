Veritext Legal Solutions Announces CTO To Speak At ABOTA Roundtable Summit: The Effect Of AI On The American Civil Trial Bar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIVINGSTON, N.J., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Solutions , the leader in court reporting services and innovative litigation support solutions, today announces Tony Donofrio, CTO of Veritext, will be speaking at the ABOTA Roundtable Summit: The Effect of AI on the American Civil Trial Bar.



The ABOTA Roundtable Summit is taking place September 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C. Donofrio is on the panel titled“AI Transforming our Practice: Views from the Experts” along with Chris Poole, JAMS CEO.

“We are excited to bring thought leaders together from the 17 American Civil Trial Bar organizations to have meaningful discussions and presentations on artificial intelligence with members of the U.S. Congress and the European Parliament, the director of the USPTO, as well as leaders in academics, the judiciary and trial practitioners,” states Jennifer Doan, president-elect of National ABOTA.“As the American Civil Trial Bar navigates AI in the next several months, open discourse among front-runners in the field is vital. We are proud to have Veritext contribute to these important discussions.”

ABOTA is a national association of experienced trial lawyers and judges, and its members are dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the civil jury trial right provided by the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. ABOTA membership consists of more than 7,300 lawyers and judges spread among 95 chapters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“I am honored to be included among such an esteemed group of experts and represent the legal industry at this event,” states Donofrio.“We will be looking at the current and future state of AI in the field and the operational and data privacy practices that legal professionals need to consider when integrating the use of AI into their practice.”

In addition to Donofrio, speakers at this event include:



Nathaniel Moran, U.S. Congressman

Dragos Tudorache, Member of the European Parliament

Betsy Greytok, Associate General Counsel, IBM Corporation

Matthew Fader, Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice

Timothy S. Driscoll, New York Supreme Court Justice

Anna Blackburne-Rigsby, District of Columbia Court of Appeals Chief Justice

Kathi Vidal, Under Secretary of Commerce for IP and Director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Chris Poole, CEO, JAMS

Jennifer H. Doan, National President-Elect, American Board of Trial Advocates

Karen C. Burgess, President, International Academy of Trial Lawyers

Elise R. Sanguinetti, Past President, American Association of Justice

Corban S. Rhodes, Dicello Levitt LLP

Sean Griffin, Robinson & Cole LLP

Brent J. Arnold, Gowling WLG LLP

Elizabeth M. Fraley, Professor, Baylor University Laura Clark Fey, Professor, University of Kansas Law School, and Principal, Fey LLC

To watch clips from a previous AI roundtable titled“Exploring Emerging Trends in Artificial Intelligence” where Donofrio was a featured speaker, visit .

Registration and more information on the upcoming ABOTA Roundtable Summit is available.

