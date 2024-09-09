Biochar Market Size To Reach USD 1764.1 Million By 2032 Increased Agriculture And Soil Management Drive Market Growth | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Biochar has increased being produced from organic waste, promoting waste recycling and circular models. Austin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that The Biochar Market size is projected to reach USD 1764.1 Million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. Growing Demand for Organic Farming Drive Market Growth. The tendency towards organic farming has brought the increasing demand for biochar, as this naturally made soil improver is consistent with general sustainable and chemical-free agricultural principles. Biochar shows a positive effect on the soil, making it better at retaining water and hosting nutrients and beneficial microbes. Thus, biochar is becoming a widely used alternative to synthetic fertilizers in organic farming. According to Food and Agriculture Organization, the world's organic farmland has been expanded by nearly 1.6 million hectares in 2023, which illustrates the growing consumer demand for organic eating. In addition, the organic farming tendency has been the force that had been boosting biochar application in such regions as North America and Europe, which is the top buyers of organic food.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 536.8 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 1764.1 Million CAGR CAGR of 14.1% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Production Technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification, and Others)

. By Application (Animal Farming, Agriculture, Industrial, and Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) DRIVERS . Increasing awareness about the importance of soil health and the benefits of biochar in enhancing soil fertility

. Growing adoption of biochar as a sustainable soil amendment and carbon sequestration tool in agriculture

Segmentation Analysis

By Production Technology

In 2023, pyrolysis held the largest market share around 63%. The process of pyrolysis has received high adoption due to its effectiveness at producing high-quality biochar with the highest retention of carbon from the biomass. It involves the heating of organic material in a vacuum or absence of oxygen and produces biochar along with bio-oil and syngas, both of which are valuable commercial products. The versatility and scalability of this technology allow it to be implemented both with small-scale farmers and in large industrial applications, which has led to its adoption in many of the country's industries, including agriculture and waste management.

By Application

In application segment agriculture segment accounted for the highest revenue share of nearly 75% in 2023 due to its multiple advantages associated with enhancing soil fertility, water retention, and nutrient absorption. The agricultural sector makes extensive use of biochar to incorporate sustainability into the farming practices, enhance crop yields, and decrease climate change's impact on agriculture productivity. The increased awareness of farmers regarding advantages gained in long-term perspective was among the other contributors to the products' significant employment in agriculture.

Regional Landscape:

North America is the leading region in the biochar market and held the largest market share around 55% in 2023. It is due to the development of its agricultural sector and supporting legislative basis. Specifically, the U.S. and Canada have become the central players in the field since their primary investments in research and development have resulted in unique biochar technologies and applications. For example, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have started a number of programs to promote the usage of biochar for soil improvement and as a means of carbon sequestration. Financial and technical support for farmers and producers who engage in biochar utilization has resulted in a great increase of its application in the region due to its focus on issues of sustainable agricultural practices alongside the question of climate change

Recent Developments



In 2023, Biochar Solutions, Inc. unveiled a new commercial-scale biochar production facility in Colorado, USA. This facility utilizes advanced pyrolysis technology to increase production capacity and improve the quality of biochar. The company's investment aims to meet the growing demand for biochar in agriculture and carbon sequestration. In 2022, Carbon Gold, a UK-based biochar producer, launched a new line of biochar products specifically designed for urban gardening and landscaping. This product line targets residential and commercial users, expanding the company's market reach beyond traditional agricultural applications.

Key Takeaways:



Increasing adoption of biochar in agriculture due to its benefits in improving soil health, water retention, and nutrient availability, particularly in organic farming practices. Pyrolysis is the dominant production technology in the biochar market due to its efficiency and the high-quality biochar it produces.

