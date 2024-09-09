Key Industry Accolades Highlight Plumas Bank’S Stability & Performance Through Economic Fluctuations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RENO, Nev., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plumas Bancorp, has recently been honored with multiple prestigious awards acknowledging its exceptional performance in serving clients, investors, and communities in northeastern California and northern Nevada.

“For 44 years, we have partnered with businesses in our regions, helping them grow while providing stable returns to our investors, even through cycles of the national economy,” said Andrew Ryback, President and CEO of Plumas Bank.“Our focus is helping our clients achieve their goals and it's incredibly rewarding to be recognized for our efforts.”

Each of these awards assesses performance via metrics compared with peer institutions. Plumas Bank's efforts to proactively manage earnings, expenses, and margins in a turbulent environment have allowed the company to continue to achieve strong results.

Recent Awards and Recognitions released in 2024. See full list at plumasbank.com/community-bank-awards.

American Banker's Top-performing Community Banks of 2023

Plumas Bank ranked 8th on American Banker's 2023 list of the Top 100 community banks under $2 billion in assets, climbing seven spots from last year. The ranking is based on data from year-end 2023 and uses the institutions' three-year average return on average equity, or ROAE.

Bank Honor Roll by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 2024

Plumas Bancorp has been named to the KBW Bank Honor Roll for the third time. This honor is awarded to publicly traded banks with over $500 million in assets that consistently report increased annual earnings per share over a decade. Only 18 institutions, or 5% of those screened, made the list this year.

Best-Performing Banks of 2024 by Independent Community Bankers of America

Using FDIC return-on-assets data from the last three years, Plumas Bank is recognized among the top 25 banks in its category based on asset size by the ICBA.

CB Resource's CB Top TenTM Report for Q1 2024

In the first quarter of 2024, Plumas Bank ranked #5 in the CB Top TenTM report for community banks with assets between $1 billion and $5 billion. This report ranks the top ten percent of community banks by eight performance indicators.

Raymond James Bankers Cup, 2023

For the seventh consecutive year, Plumas Bancorp has been awarded the esteemed Raymond James Bankers Cup. Ranking in the top 10% out of 203 community banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion, this award highlights exceptional performance and long-term shareholder value.

'Super Premier' Performing Bank by The Findley Reports, 2023

Plumas Bank has earned the 'Super Premier' rating from The Findley Reports for the sixth year running. This accolade is awarded based on criteria such as capital adequacy, asset structure, growth, and more.

Plumas Bank is a locally managed, award-winning community bank founded in 1980 and headquartered in Quincy, California. It is a subsidiary of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC), a bank holding company headquartered in Reno, Nevada. With 15 branch offices serving Northeastern California and Northern Nevada, and loan production offices in California and southern Oregon, Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial services to consumers and businesses and is a Preferred Lender with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. For more information regarding Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, visit CONTACT: Media Contacts: Owen Truesdell, The Abbi Agency ... Stacy Kendall, Plumas Bank ... 775-786-0907 x8915