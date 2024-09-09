Ivans Celebrates 2024 Spark Awards Winners At The Opening Of Ivans Connect

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ivans celebrates carriers and MGAs for igniting innovation and advancing connectivity that supports growth of distribution channel

Milwaukee, WI., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced the 2024 Ivans Spark Award recipients, honoring companies that are sparking digital connectivity by using to support the growth of their agency partners across the policy lifecycle – from marketing to quoting to servicing and renewals. This year's awards were announced at the opening of Ivans ConnectTM 2024, the event dedicated to advancing innovation in the insurance industry.

Fourteen carriers were awarded Gold Spark Awards in Commercial Lines and/or Personal Lines:

Commercial Lines Gold



Central Insurance Company

Chesapeake Employers Insurance

Chubb

Cincinnati Insurance Company

CNA Insurance

Encova Insurance

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Liberty Mutual

Merchants Mutual Insurance Company

Selective Insurance

Travelers Westfield Insurance

Personal Lines Gold



Central Insurance Company

Cincinnati Insurance Company

Encova Insurance

Liberty Mutual

Merchants Mutual Insurance Company

Mercury Insurance Group

Selective Insurance

Travelers Union Mutual Fire Insurance Company

More information on becoming an Ivans Spark Award recipient and the full list of 2024 Gold and Silver winners can be viewed here .

“Ivans is thrilled to recognize the 2024 class of Spark Award winners as digital champions driving the connectivity their agency partners need to scale their businesses and provide the best services to their insureds,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer of Ivans.“We are excited to come together with these and other industry leaders at Ivans Connect to network and share ideas that will push our industry forward into the next generation of insurance.”

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 700 carrier and MGA partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day's work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Ivans 678-438-5093