Industry revenue has grown at a CAGR of 5.2 % over the past five years, to reach an estimated in 2024.

The Management Consulting industry was established in China more than two decades ago. However, the industry is still small scale compared with equivalent industries in many other countries. Although many traditional Chinese theories exist on management philosophy, they have not generally been applied to businesses. Marketing, rather than business management, initially prompted the establishment of consulting firms in China. Companies began to actively absorb marketing and management theories from the West once they realized that effective marketing and management consulting services effective marketing and management consulting services could generate large profits.

The management consulting industry is developing rapidly due to increased market demand With the continuous growth of the Chinese economy and the increasing demand from enterprises to improve management efficiency and reduce costs, the market size of the management consulting industry is growing rapidly, providing a broad development space for management consulting companies.

Trends and Insights



The market size is relatively small due to its short development time.

Chinese enterprises do not attach enough importance to management consulting, and large enterprises will conduct management consulting. Enterprise management consulting is expected to generate the largest share of industry revenue.

Enterprises spend money on consulting for better development. The level of regional economic development affects industrial operations.

Industry operations are mainly concentrated in economically developed and coastal provincial areas, like Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Beijing, Guangdong and Shandong. Consulting companies must have their knowledge products and systems.

These can solve practical problems if they are tenable and recognized by customers in practical applications.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



McKinsey & Company

Boston Consulting Group

Accenture (China) Co., Ltd. Alliance PKU Management Consultants Ltd.

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON

