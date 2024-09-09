Rheumatology Therapeutics Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The rheumatology therapeutics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $40.45 billion in 2023 to $42.40 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of rheumatologic disorders, increasing the aging population globally, growing awareness about treatment options, advancements in biological therapies, and expansion of healthcare access in emerging markets.

The rheumatology therapeutics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $51.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the shift towards personalized medicine approaches, rising adoption of biosimilars in rheumatology, increasing investment in research and development, integration of digital health technologies, and regulatory approvals for novel therapies.

The rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases is expected to propel the growth of the rheumatology therapeutics market going forward. An autoimmune disease is a condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks and damages the body's tissues. The prevalence of autoimmune diseases is growing due to a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors, including increased awareness and improved diagnostic capabilities. Rheumatology therapeutics are required for autoimmune diseases to manage inflammation, alleviate symptoms, and prevent joint and tissue damage caused by the immune system attacking the body.

Key players in the rheumatology therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC.

Major companies operating in the rheumatology therapeutics market are developing innovative solutions, such as intravenous (IV) formulations, to enhance treatment efficacy and patient convenience. An intravenous (IV) formulation refers to a medication or substance that is administered directly into a vein through a needle or catheter.

1) By Product: Single Chamber, Multi Chamber

2) By Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polypropylene, Copolyester Ether, Other Materials

3) By Content: Frozen Mixture, Liquid Mixture

4) By Application: Chemotherapy, Targeted Drug Delivery, Glucose Injection, Sodium Chloride Solution, Electrolyte Injection, Nutrient Injection, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Emergency Service Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the rheumatology therapeutics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the rheumatology therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Rheumatology therapeutics encompass treatments aimed at managing and alleviating symptoms of rheumatic diseases, such as arthritis, lupus, and gout. These therapies include medications, such as anti-inflammatory drugs, disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), and biologics, as well as physical therapy and lifestyle modifications. The goal is to reduce inflammation, control pain, and improve the quality of life for patients.

