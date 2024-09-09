Passenger Car Seat Global Market 2024 To Reach $49.29 Billion By 2028 At A Rate Of 3.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The passenger car seat market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $41.91 billion in 2023 to $43.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to safety regulations, comfort and ergonomics, aesthetic considerations, changing consumer preferences, and the rise of electric vehicles.

The passenger car seat market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $49.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles, increasing focus on sustainability, increasing production and sales of passenger vehicles, growing demand for enhanced aesthetics and comfort in cars, and rising adoption of powered seats in mid-segment cars and SUVs.

The growing production and sales of passenger vehicles are expected to propel the growth of the passenger car seat market going forward. Passenger vehicles refer to automobiles designed primarily for the transportation of passengers rather than goods. Rising demand for passenger vehicles is driven by factors such as urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and advancements in automotive technology. Passenger car seats are integral to the functionality, comfort, and safety of passenger cars, making them essential for a pleasant and secure driving experience.

Key players in the passenger car seat market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Nissan Motor Co, Magna International Inc., Aisin Corporation, Johnson Controls International plc, Faurecia SE, Lear Corporation, Adient plc.

Major companies operating in the passenger car seat market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as next-generation safe car seats, to better serve customers with highly secure options. Next-generation safe car seats refer to advanced seats designed with innovative materials and technologies to enhance safety, performance, and efficiency.

1) By Component: Seat Belt, Seat Frame And Structure, Armrest, Pneumatic System, Seat Headrest, Side Or Curtain Airbag, Seat Headrest, Seat Recliner And Height Adjuster, Other Components

2) By Seat: Bucket, Split Or Bench

3) By Trim Material: Synthetic Leather, Genuine Leather, Fabric And Foam

4) By Applications: Sedan, Sport Utility Vehicles, Pickup Trucks, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the passenger car seat market in 2023. The regions covered in the passenger car seat market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A passenger car seat is a seat within a vehicle designed for the comfort and safety of passengers. These seats are engineered to meet regulatory standards for crash safety and ergonomic support, offering features like adjustable positions, headrests, and integrated safety belts for passenger protection.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global passenger car seat market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Passenger Car Seat Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on passenger car seat market size, passenger car seat market drivers and trends, passenger car seat market major players, passenger car seat competitors' revenues, passenger car seat market positioning, and passenger car seat market growth across geographies. The passenger car seat market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

