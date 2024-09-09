CRN Recognizes Evolving Solutions As A Fast Growth 150 Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) List Spotlights the Top IT Providers for Outstanding Year-Over-Year Performance and Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Evolving Solutions has been named to the 2024 Fast Growth 150 list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company . With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing and strongest-performing North American integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants.Solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved significant sales growth over the previous two years, with acceleration driven by forward-thinking business strategies and expert technology knowledge and capabilities."We are honored to be recognized on the CRN Fast Growth 150 list," said Bo Gebbie, President of Evolving Solutions. "This achievement underscores our team's dedication to excellence, innovation, and delivering best-in-class technology and solutions that help our clients achieve their business objectives. We're proud to be acknowledged for our consistent growth, as it fuels our ongoing commitment to enhancing our technical solutions and capabilities to better serve our clients."“Companies spotlighted on the 2024 Fast Growth 150 leveraged extensive technology expertise along with innovative business strategies to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the curve in the always-changing IT landscape,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company.“This achievement demonstrates an exemplary commitment to success, agility in the face of rapid industry change, and creative strategies that drive lasting results.”Visit CRN to view the complete 2024 Fast Growth 150 list.About Evolving SolutionsEvolving Solutions is a technology solutions provider that helps clients modernize and automate their mission-critical applications and infrastructure to support business transformation. Our business is client-centric consulting and delivery of technical solutions to enable modern operations in a hybrid cloud world.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany

