Premio Showcases Rugged Edge AI Solutions At IMTS 2024 Booth #236864

Premio Showcases Rugged Edge AI Solutions at IMTS 2024

Amazon AWS Greengrass for Intelligent Edge to Cloud Connectivity

Premio will be showcasing its latest Rugged Edge AI Solutions at IMTS 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge/embedded computing and industrial display technology, is proud to announce its participation in the 2024 International Show (IMTS) from September 9 – 14 at the McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

At this premier event, Premio unveiled its latest innovations designed to meet the evolving demands of smart manufacturing at booth #236864

Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to witness Premio's newest product offerings in the latest trends in smart manufacturing with rugged edge computing solutions. Learn more about the trends of smart manufacturing and how Premio computing products are enabling industrial automation by visiting our IMTS 2024 event page.

- Industry 4.0 Automation Integration

- Data Management

- HMI Integration

- Edge AI & Computer Vision Adoption

- Cobots (Collaborative Robots)

"We are excited to demonstrate how our cutting-edge computing products are driving innovation in smart manufacturing, enabling our customers to optimize their operations and meet the challenges of Industry 4.0. on the factory floor." said Dustin Seetoo, director of product marketing at Premio.

Industrial Edge AI Computers for Smart Manufacturing

At IMTS, the spotlight is on the cutting-edge advancements driving the future of manufacturing and automation. Technologies like edge computing, machine vision, edge AI, and AMR/AGV solutions are at the forefront of Industry 4.0, revolutionizing the smart manufacturing landscape. Every innovation in smart manufacturing relies on robust edge computing solutions to efficiently process AI and analyze data in real-time.

Premio is a part of NVIDIA's Partner Network under the Embedded Compute Competency for the JetsonTM Ecosystem. The NVIDIA Jetson platform utilizes ARM-based system-on-module (SOM) design, features a high-performance CPU, powerful GPU for AI capabilities, and memory on the same module, enabling a wide range of applications. Premio's NVIDIA Jetson solutions support Jetson Orin modules for embedded computing, featuring EDGEBoost I/O technology for high-speed connectivity and is purpose-built for mission-critical edge AI deployments.

Premio's industrial GPU computers are engineered to deliver the reliability and AI performance needed in harsh factory environments. With support for both NVIDIA Jetson and Intel x86 architectures, our solutions are purpose-built for super-rugged and semi-rugged settings, ensuring seamless integration and operation in even the most demanding industrial applications.

For more AI acceleration, the integration of Hailo's M.2 AI accelerators into Premio's industrial computer series provides domain-specific AI performance while ensuring low-power efficiency and a minimal footprint. This allows Premio's lines of fanless mini computers and small form factor computers to enable edge AI capabilities without compromising its ultra-compact size.

Enabling HMI Automation for Real-Time Data Insights

Premio's line of HMI displays now features two new products, the AIO Series & HIO Series. Expanding their HMI solution portfolio with new versatile options for HMI applications. These additions enable tailored HMI solutions across various industries, offering enhanced efficient performance, durability, and adaptability for a wide range of industrial applications

Power Redundancy Using Supercapacitor Technology

Effective power management is crucial to the rugged edge environment. Data corruption often occurs when power fluctuations, power shortages, and unexpected shutoffs happen. Although traditional batteries can provide a high energy density in power management, supercapacitor technology is superior due to its high-power density, long-term lifecycle, material safety, operation efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Amazon AWS Greengrass for Intelligent Edge to Cloud Connectivity

Premio is excited to announce that its RCO-1000-EHL Series fanless IoT gateway, now AWS IoT Greengrass certified, was showcased on the IoT Device Wall at Amazon's IMTS 2024 booth #236217. As the manufacturing industry embraces digital transformation, AWS continues to empower manufacturers with generative AI, machine learning, and cloud computing with its enterprise cloud to edge solutions. Premio's RCO-1000-EHL IoT gateway, with AWS IoT Greengrass, enables local data processing and seamless cloud integration, helping machine builders and manufacturers achieve new levels of efficiency, quality, and innovation in Industry 4.0 environments. Learn more about AWS IoT Greengrass.

To learn more about Premio's industrial and rugged edge AI solutions , contact our embedded computing experts at ...

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at .

