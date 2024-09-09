Iluminr Transforms Critical Response And Compliance With New Single-Player Microsimulations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Paula Fontana, CMO, iluminrSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iluminr, a leader in building the muscle memory for digital risk, cybersecurity, and compliance, is proud to announce the launch of its new Single-Player Microsimulations , designed to transform how organizations prepare for and respond to complex risks in an increasingly fast-paced world. This innovative addition to iluminr's platform empowers individuals to sharpen their crisis response capabilities in a realistic, immersive environment, enhancing their preparedness for real-world scenarios.The Single-Player Microsimulations are a significant leap forward in the training landscape, offering a dynamic, interactive experience tailored to individual learners. Unlike traditional tabletop exercises, these simulations allow users to navigate crisis scenarios independently, receiving immediate feedback on their decisions and actions. This personalized approach ensures that each participant can practice and refine their skills at their own pace, leading to more effective learning outcomes."iluminr Single-Player Microsimulations are designed to meet the growing need for agile, immersive, on-demand digital risk and compliance training solutions in today's rapidly changing operating landscape," said Paula Fontana , Chief Marketing Officer of iluminr. "By enabling individuals to engage with realistic scenarios in a self-directed format, we're equipping teams with the tools they need to build the capability to respond confidently to any challenge."Key Features:Realistic Scenarios: Users can engage in a variety of personalized crisis scenarios that mirror real-world challenges, from cybersecurity breaches to AI risks to natural disasters.Benchmarking and Scoring: Leveraging AI, the platform includes benchmarking and scoring capabilities, enabling organizations to measure and compare individual and team performance over time, providing actionable insights into areas for improvement.Gamification: Designed to increase engagement and learning retention, the simulations incorporate gamification elements, making the learning experience more enjoyable and effective.Single-player Microsimulations are designed to be accessible to all levels of an organization, from frontline employees to senior leaders. Available anytime, anywhere, these microsimulations fit seamlessly into busy schedules, making continuous learning achievable.This new feature complements iluminr's existing suite of tools, which include multi-player Microsimulations, mass communications, event rooms, and playbooks capabilities, further solidifying the platform's position as a comprehensive solution for critical response.iluminr's new Single-Player Microsimulations will be generally available in Q1 2025. In advance of this general release to all customers, iluminr is actively seeking early adopters. Organizations participating as early adopters will gain exclusive early access to this cutting-edge capability and play a pivotal role in its next stage of evolution.For more information on iluminr's Single-Player Microsimulations and to see how they can benefit your organization, book a demo .About iluminriluminr is a pioneer in digital risk, cybersecurity, and compliance, offering innovative Microsimulations, playbooks, and communication tools that empower organizations to enhance their preparedness and response capabilities. Built on the science of habits, iluminr's platform helps teams master the complexities of today's fast-paced and unpredictable environment, ensuring they are ready to tackle any challenge that comes their way.

