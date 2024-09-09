Interior, Defence Ministries: Public Houses Vacating Decision Based On Housing Welfare Laws

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) - The Kuwaiti of Defense and Ministry of Interior affirmed Monday that the decision to vacate the tenants from Sulaibiya and Taima "Public Houses" comes based on the Public Authority for Welfare terms and conditions.

In a joint statement, the two ministries stressed that based on the Public Authority for Housing Welfare's organizing laws, the lease contract is considered terminated if the Kuwaiti beneficiary is under the state housing care or the non-Kuwaiti beneficiary has ended the military service or the absence of the reasons that granted the housing right for the tenant.

The ministries also stated that the inspection and follow-up teams observed that some beneficiaries were renting these houses to others or were staying outside the country for long periods.

"Therefore, the houses must be recovered, in addition to the fact that there is a large number of eligible military personnel on the waiting list," the statement added. (end)

