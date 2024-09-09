AHN Healthcare@Home Home Health And Hospice Celebrates Top Workplaces Award For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AHN Healthcare@Home Home and Hospice (AHN H&H) is proud to announce that it has been named a 2024 Top Workplace by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. This is the second year in a row that

AHN H&H has received this honor in the Pittsburgh market.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Award is an annual recognition program celebrating companies in the Pittsburgh metro area that excel in employee satisfaction and engagement.

Winners are determined based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience on issues related to workplace culture including coaching, connection, engagement, leadership, and benefits, to name a few. To qualify for the award, companies must have a significant presence in the greater Pittsburgh region, employ a minimum number of employees, and meet an employee response rate for the survey.

"AHN Healthcare@Home Home Health and Hospice is proud to be named a 2024 Top Workplace again this year," said Lori Marshall, VP of Operations, AHN Healthcare@Home - Hospice. "Receiving this award is a testament to our entire team and reflects our commitment to create an environment that emphasizes the employee experience."

"It is an absolute honor to receive this award, especially knowing that it is based on feedback from our employees," added Becky Dobbertin, VP of Operations, AHN Healthcare@Home – Home Health. "By earning this award,

AHN H&H stands out as one of the top companies to work for in our industry."

AHN Healthcare@Home – Home Health and Hospice

AHN Healthcare@Home Home Health and Hospice extends the comprehensive healthcare services of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), a leading health care system serving the greater western Pennsylvania region. Our experienced and professional care team members, in collaboration with area physicians, specialize in providing a range of in-home healthcare services. Together, our caring staff of medical professionals are there to support our patients and their families through every stage of their healthcare journey. For more information visit AHN Healthcare@Home.

About

Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization visit Energage

or TopWorkplaces .

