ESTC Investors Have Opportunity To Join Elastic N.V. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

Elastic N.V. ("Elastic" or "the Company") (NYSE: ESTC ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Elastic announced its first quarter results on August 29, 2024. The Company also revised its annual revenue guidance, stating: "we had a slower start to the year with the volume of customer commitments impacted by segmentation changes that we made at the beginning of the year, which are taking longer than expected to settle." Based on this news, shares of Elastic fell by 26.49%.

