WIN Home Inspection To Give Away Over $20,000 To Veterans And First Responders Toward Franchise Start-Up Costs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Social Contest Prize to Cover and Innovation Package

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WIN Home Inspection ,

the #1 ranked home inspection franchise in the US and recipient of the Entrepreneur

Magazine's Best of the Best award, announced today the launch of its social media contest for veterans and first responders in remembrance of the 23rd anniversary of 9/11.

Veterans and first responders who are interested in entrepreneurship and starting their WIN franchise business are encouraged to enter to win funding towards the home inspection company's technology package, with the grand prize of $5,000. All entries will also have a chance to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards just for entering the contest. As the fastest-growing home inspection company in the U.S., WIN has been disrupting the industry with its relentless focus on growth and innovation, a strategy that has guided the business over the last several years, and one of the reasons why they are running this contest.

Throughout its 30+ years legacy, WIN has remained committed to supporting those who serve and protect by having the long-standing practice of offering veterans and first responders a 20% discount on the initial franchise fee, reducing it by nearly $6,000 and resulting in approximately 36% (and growing) of its franchise family being veterans and retired first responders. Additionally, the company provides customer discounts on essential services for active-duty military, veterans and first responders, and WIN Home Inspection team members proudly wear red on Fridays to ' R emember

E veryone

D eployed.'

"We at WIN Home Inspection are thrilled to launch a contest uniquely for our nation's heroes-veterans and first responders," said Praful Mittal, CEO of WIN Home Inspection. "Your unwavering service has demonstrated resilience, leadership, and the ability to navigate complex challenges-qualities that make exceptional entrepreneurs. This contest is not just about celebrating your stories; it's about investing in your future. We're offering a chance to win substantial support towards technology costs for starting a new franchise, integrating innovation with the invaluable service you've provided. At WIN, we're committed to fostering innovation as part of our mission, and we believe there's no better way to do this than by supporting those who've served us all. Share your story, join our family, and let's innovate together."

Who's eligible? Veterans from every branch of the military as well as current and former first responders.

What can you win? 10 finalists will be selected and are guaranteed at least $1,000 towards their Technology and Innovation Package as well as 20% off (estimated $6,000 value) the initial franchise fee, totaling almost $7,000 in discounts. Of those 10 finalists, three will be selected to win the top prizes: the first-place winner will receive $5,000, second place will receive $3,000 and third place will get $2,000 towards start-ups costs. As a token of our appreciation, all entries will be entered to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards in a random drawing.

How do you win? All entries require a video submission (3-5 min) that tells their personal story, why they want to be an entrepreneur, how they are an innovator, and why they want to be part of the growing WIN family.

Where can you or someone you know apply? Videos will be shared on social media and all entries will be asked to submit a brief form as part of their application. Applications will be accepted until 11:59pm CT on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Why is WIN running this contest? WIN Home Inspection recognizes that starting a new business is a significant step forward, particularly for our veterans and first responders. We believe in empowering our franchise owners with the best resources right from the start, and technology and innovation are quickly becoming key tools for success in today's business landscape. Our commitment to our nation's veterans and first responders ensures they're not just starting a business; they're pioneering a bright future, equipped with cutting-edge tools and support to succeed in a competitive market.

All winners must sign their WIN Franchise Agreement on or before November 30, 2024, to claim their prize. The 20% discount on the initial franchise fee will still be awarded to all Veterans and First Responders regardless of their signing date. All finalists will be notified in October. Franchise territories are available across the U.S., so all are encouraged to apply! Starting a franchise is not necessary to win one of five Visa gift cards.

To learn more about the contest or to submit a video, please visit . You can also check out WIN Home Inspection on their social media pages - Facebook and Instagram .



About WIN Home Inspection

Founded in 1993, WIN Home Inspection is the #1 ranked and fastest-growing home inspection services franchise in the U.S. WIN has provided the widest range of inspection services to homeowners, home buyers, and sellers to help improve health, safety and quality of life for over 30 years. With more than 280 locations across 45 states, WIN is transforming the home inspection industry with innovative techniques, latest tools and technologies, and exceptional customer service. WIN is a major supporter of veterans and first responders in their post-service careers, which is why more than one-third of our franchise owners have a military or first responder background. For more information about owning a WIN business in your local community, visit .



Media Contact:

Kelly Maicon

Interdependence PR

[email protected]

919.741.9784

SOURCE WIN Home Inspection