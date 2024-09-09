(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Eight-episode podcast launches as part of new marketing campaign and refreshed brand identity for the company, centered around the better conversations Northwestern Mutual's 7.5K+ advisors and representatives have with clients

Social sensation Kat Stickler joins podcast to speak about planning for her new home, businesses and family

Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial services company offering comprehensive financial planning to help grow and protect client's wealth, announced today the launch of a new podcast centered around all things money. The podcast, "A Better Way to Money TM ," is part of the company's larger marketing campaign debuting under the same name and focuses on real, relatable topics from negotiating a new job, estate planning, side hustles and gig economy, financial intimacy and more. Listeners can stream episodes on all major podcast platforms, with new content dropping every other Thursday.

Social media sensation Kat Stickler joins Northwestern Mutual's“A Better Way to Money" podcast to speak about financial planning for her new home, businesses and family. (Diane Bondareff/AP Content Services for Northwestern Mutual)

