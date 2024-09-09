(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 9 September 2024

LSE Code: 3NGL

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland) WISDOMTREE NATURAL 3X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the“Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged Securities (the“Affected Securities”, with ISIN XS2819843900) from USD 4.25712 to USD 0. 425712, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 24 July 2024, was not passed at the adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 9 September 2024.