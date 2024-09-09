Familyprohealth Inc. Introduces BYOD Concept For Comprehensive Health Monitoring For Parents And Seniors Globally

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AI Based Medical Device Scanning Solution Enhances Accessibility and Affordability of Monitoring Services for Parents and Seniors globally

- Harish Kakde, COOWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FamilyProHealth Inc., a Delaware-registered healthcare software solution provider, is proud to announce the introduction of a groundbreaking concept in remote health monitoring - Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) . This innovative approach allows seniors and elderly individuals to use any digital health monitoring device they possess to measure vital health parameters such as blood pressure, blood sugar, oxygen levels, temperature, and weight using FamHealthTM App.FamilyProHealth's FamHealthTM App, powered by an advanced AI-based algorithm, scans and delivers instant health data updates with exceptional accuracy and timeliness. Vital parameters are scanned from any digital health monitoring devices in use today, directly onto the smartphone or tablet, in a very elder-friendly manner. These encrypted and secured readings are instantly accessible globally to designated family members, caregivers, and healthcare workers, ensuring real-time updates, detailed reports, notifications, and alerts. Utilizing the enhanced model, readings from different devices are available in one comprehensive report or dashboard and not restricted to any specific medical devices."Our solution provides an easy-to-use advanced technological solution for everyone to stay informed, monitor, and address health issues of parents and other loved ones” said Mr. Harish Kakde, Co-founder and COO of FamilyProhealth. "Vital health parameter readings as per the recommended schedule can be taken using BP Monitors, Blood Glucose Meters, Thermometers, Pulse Oximeters and Weighing Scales. This information is collated, summarized and can be shared with family members and caregivers across geographies on a near real-time basis." In addition, FamilyProHealth's comprehensive S.M.A.R.T. elder care solution , offered in partnership with Vesta Elder Care , further enhances the value of all healthcare data with bi-monthly in-person visits and monthly tele-consultations, providing holistic health management and early detection of potential health issues of parents and elders.FamHealthTM App is currently being leveraged by the Indian diaspora in over 20 countries, to monitor the health of their elders and parents, whether they reside in India or overseas. FamilyProHealth plans to expand the solution to additional countries and introduce more features in the near future.About FamilyProHealth Inc.FamilyProHealth is driven by a common mission of providing an easy and advanced solution to stay informed, monitor, and address health issues of parents and loved ones. Their aim is to strengthen family bonds by simplifying health monitoring at home, thereby providing peace of mind when it comes to health concerns. Familyprohealth has offices in the US and India and is focused on the principle“Sharing Is Caring.” They strive to make technology solutions available for family members living apart to stay connected. Please visit for more details.

