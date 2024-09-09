Mitch Gould Recognized As One Of The 10 Most Influential Leaders Changing The Business World In 2024 By The Fortune Leader

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International (NPI) has been honored with a prestigious feature on the cover
of The Fortune Leader, being recognized as one of the "10 Most Influential Leaders Changing the Business World in 2024."
Continue Reading
Mitch Gould on the cover of The Fortune Leader
Gould's career is distinguished by decades of experience and a visionary approach to retail distribution. He founded NPI in 2007, driven by the desire to simplify the complex processes of importation, distribution, and promotion for international brands. Under his leadership, NPI has grown into a leading force in the industry.
The Fortune Leader feature delves into Gould's background, highlighting his early influences as a third-generation retail professional and his early career working with iconic brands like Rubbermaid, Igloo, and Sunbeam. These experiences laid the groundwork for his future success, providing him with the insights needed to innovate in the retail sector.
Gould's "Evolution of Distribution" strategy has been a game-changer in the industry, offering a turnkey solution that encompasses all necessary services for market entry, including importation, distribution, sales, marketing, and FDA compliance.
"I am honored to be recognized by The Fortune Leader as one of the top leaders shaping the business world today," said Mitch Gould. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire NPI team, and it reinforces our commitment to helping brands achieve success in the U.S. market."
Gould's leadership and innovative strategies have garnered widespread recognition, with NPI playing a critical role in the success of many international brands. His influence extends beyond just the companies he works with, as he continues to set new standards in the retail distribution industry.
For more information about Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International, please visit .
MORE ON N UTRITIONAL P RODUCTS I NTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as
Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan,
Ronnie Coleman,
Roberto Clemente Jr.,
Chuck Liddell, and
Wayne Gretzky.
Media Contact:
Kayla Zadel
InHealth Media
+1 561-544-0719
email us here
SOURCE Nutritional Products International
MENAFN09092024003732001241ID1108652236
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.