Bellwether Community Credit Union Welcomes Fernando Rico As Bedford Branch Manager

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Community Credit Union is excited to announce Fernando Rico as the new Branch Sales Manager of the Bedford branch. With extensive experience in branch management, exceptional member experiences and a strong commitment to building community relationships, Rico brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to his new role.

On top of overseeing the branch, Rico will also be focused on cultivating business and community relationships within the Bedford area. He will work closely with local partners to drive growth and expansion, while also supporting the needs of other Bellwether branch offices.

His approach emphasizes teamwork and collaboration with other branch leaders to meet the evolving needs of the business and the community. His wealth of knowledge will help members achieve their financial goals.

"Fernando's passion for community engagement and his experience in branch operations make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Sue Beaubien, Vice President of Retail at Bellwether Community Credit Union. "We are confident that under his leadership, the Bedford branch will continue to thrive and grow."

