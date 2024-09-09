Numbersusa Adds Director Of Federal Government Relations And Director Of Sustainability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

NumbersUSA, the nation's largest nonpartisan immigration reform organization, welcomes former Maryland state senator and senior congressional staffer Mike Hough as its new Director of Relations. NumbersUSA also added current Director of Research, Eric Ruark, to the leadership of its Sustainability Initiative.

"Mike is that rarest of combinations -- an adept politician who understands good policy," said James Massa, NumbersUSA's CEO. "We're thrilled that he's bringing his two decades of state and federal legislative experience, especially with immigration reform, to our Capitol Hill operation to help pass sensible border policies."

Mike already has deep relationships on the Hill. Since 2017, he has served as chief of staff to Congressman Alex Mooney (R-WV), who has an "A" immigration scorecard from NumbersUSA. Mike also served in the Maryland State Senate from 2015 to 2023 and the House of Delegates from 2011 to 2015, where he frequently worked across the aisle. He is an Air Force veteran and has worked with organizations such as the American Legislative and Faith & Freedom Coalition.

In other personnel updates, Eric Ruark -- who has served as Director of Research since 2015 -- is adding NumbersUSA's Sustainability Initiative to his responsibilities. Eric has researched and published extensively on immigration reform, with citations in national and international media reports.

He has also testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"Eric's scholarly bona fides, coupled with his ability to diagnose and explain complex issues, make him an invaluable resource for our Sustainability initiative," said Massa.

Eric will continue serving as one of NumbersUSA's top spokespeople to educate Americans on immigration policy, particularly highlighting immigration's role in driving population growth and its subsequent effects on the environment and U.S. quality of life.

"We're excited for Mike and Eric to assume these roles and make NumbersUSA even more effective in advocating for sensible immigration reform," said James.

To request an interview with James, Mike, or Eric, please contact Emeline Bogle at (202) 970-9742 or

[email protected] .

About NumbersUSA

NumbersUSA supports a balanced immigration system that welcomes the spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, is responsive to acute refugee crises, attracts those with extraordinary ability and talents, addresses temporary labor shortages, protects the most vulnerable, and is enforced. NumbersUSA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that believes better immigration policy is possible. Focused exclusively on immigration reform, NumbersUSA is America's largest single-issue advocacy group with over 8 million grassroots members and supporters spread across every congressional district. Founded solely by Roy Beck in 1996 to promote civil debate on the immigration recommendations of the U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform -- chaired by civil rights icon Barbara Jordan -- NumbersUSA continues to advocate for sensible immigration policies that ensure Americans' safety, promote economic fairness, while conserving the environment and quality of life.

Media Contact:

Emeline Bogl

(202) 970-9742

[email protected]



