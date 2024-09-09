Picklejar Announces New Distinguished Members To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gator Michaels, Charlie Cook and Frank Ruppen Join the PickleJar Team to Work With the CEO and Leadership Team to Accelerate Its Mission



HOUSTON, TX , Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PickleJar Entertainment Group, (OTCMKTS: PKLE), a leading Texas-based and entertainment software company, today announced three new additions to its advisory board to provide strategic guidance and consultation on the Company's mid- to long-term revenue and corporate development efforts. The additions will bring expert perspectives to the Advisory Board on critically prominent issues, such as identifying key market opportunities for expansion, managing the challenges associated with accelerated growth, and supporting national marketing promotions, enabling PickleJar to continue to meet the evolving and complex needs of its global brand partners.



Gator Michaels – Former Senior Vice President at Warner Bros. Nashville and EVP/GM of Reviver Entertainment Group

Charlie Cook – Former Vice President of Cumulus Media and operations manager for Cumulus' Nashville cluster and program director for Nashville country stations WKDF and WSM-FM Nashville Frank Ruppen – Former Global Director at J Walter Thompson, McKinsey Consultant and Brand Manager at Procter & Gamble

PickleJar created its Advisory Board in 2022 to expand the range of experiences and curate unparalleled expertise to support its long-range plans. These additions expand that mission with decades of first-hand experience facing the entertainment industry's biggest challenges, creating value-add services, and national campaigns. They bring an acute understanding of the difference innovative technologies – and companies like PickleJar – can make in the lives of Artists and Fans alike.

"Integral to PickleJar's core values is the range of ideas and deep technical expertise in delivering technologies designed to solve big industry challenges. Adding these experienced leaders to the advisory board helps PickleJar gain additional perspectives and insight on how we can leverage our best-in-class commercial software to improve outcomes for our customers and our industry," said Jeff James, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of PickleJar. "Our Advisory Board plays a pivotal role in steering and accelerating our innovation priorities, and to expanding our Board in the future."

PickleJar's valued partnerships with industry leaders, coupled with its mission-driven commitment, have generated an increase in demand for PickleJar's Unified Entertainment Ecosystem across a multitude of media channels, music labels, and Venue Partners. In an era of rapidly evolving touchpoints between Artists and Fans, decision-makers need flexible software capabilities not available with the existing commercial applications and data management services.

ABOUT PICKLEJAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS: PKLE)

PickleJar, a US-based technology company, unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for an era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of Fan engagement with emerging Artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence and content distribution, PickleJar's innovative Artist promotion programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how Fans and Patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most.

Information About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as“may,”“will,”“can”“anticipate,”“assume,”“should,”“indicate,”“would,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“expect,”“seek,”“estimate,”“continue,”“plan,”“point to,”“project,”“predict,”“could,”“intend,”“target,”“potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. PickleJar expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs, and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of PickleJar with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, PickleJar actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or planned. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. PickleJar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of added information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting PickleJar (PKLE), please refer to PickleJar recent OTC Markets: Trading and Securities filings, which are available at .

