BIGG Digital Assets (" BIGG '' or the" Company ") (CSE: BIGG , OTCQX: BBKCF , WKN: A2PS9W ) is an established, diverse and innovative company operating globally in the Digital Asset, Blockchain and Metaverse sectors: Netcoins (Netcoins.com), Blockchain Intelligence Group and TerraZero We are pleased to announce that our big-data division, Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG), has entered into an agreement with Web3 Enabler, Inc. to provide Cryptocurrency payment processing compliance to Salesforce clients.





First-Ever - Cryptocurrency Payment Processing Compliance Option offered in Salesforce

BIG's BitRank Verified technology enables businesses and financial institutions to seamlessly conduct compliant cryptocurrency transactions within Salesforce, enhancing security and reducing regulatory risks Web3 Enabler is renowned for its robust platform that facilitates seamless cryptocurrency payment services integrated with Salesforce



BitRank Verified, a top blockchain intelligence solution, has entered into a strategic partnership with Web3 Enabler, a company specializing in native blockchain and Web3 solutions in Salesforce and other corporate CRM systems. This collaboration aims to streamline the integration of BitRank Verified's robust compliance tools into Salesforce, enabling businesses to handle cryptocurrency payments and compliance effectively.

Lance Morginn, President and Co-Founder of BitRank Verified, commented,“Our partnership with Web3 Enabler is a game-changer for businesses and our users. By integrating BitRank Verified directly with Web3 Enabler's Blockchain Payments solution, we're making it easier than ever for businesses to conduct secure and compliant cryptocurrency transactions, all within Salesforce, a platform they already trust and use daily.”

Businesses will now be able to sign-up with Blockchain Intelligence Group and leverage BitRank Verified's API to automate wallet and transaction verification within Salesforce, enabling real-time compliance checks to reduce the risk of fraud. As cryptocurrency payment adoption continues to gain momentum, our goal is to provide BitRank to as many of Salesforce's 150,000+ clients that would like to accept cryptocurrency payments.

BitRank Verified's venture with Web3 Enabler offers businesses a comprehensive solution for managing cryptocurrency payments.



Automated Compliance Checks: Simplify your compliance processes and ensure all transactions meet or exceed your AML policies / regulatory obligations.

Integrated Payments: Gain a complete financial overview by recording all payment transactions directly within Salesforce, making it easier to manage payments globally.

Real-Time Risk Management: Stay ahead of potential risks with BitRank Verified's real-time monitoring capabilities, ensuring your business operations remain secure and compliant. Enhanced Efficiency: Streamline your operations and improve efficiency by reducing the need for multiple platforms.

BitRank Verified's compliance tools are designed to analyze wallet addresses and transactions, detecting links to illicit activity or sanctioned entities and delivering real-time risk assessments. By integrating with Salesforce, businesses can seamlessly leverage their new or existing BitRank Verified accounts to automatically verify transactions, bolstering the security and compliance of their financial processes.

“This partnership with BitRank Verified, under the expertise of Blockchain Intelligence Group, marks a significant advancement in how businesses can manage compliance and payments within Salesforce,” said Alex Hochberger, CEO of Web3 Enabler.“By combining our blockchain payment capabilities with BitRank's cutting-edge compliance tools, we're providing a solution that not only simplifies the payment process but also ensures that businesses are fully compliant with all regulatory requirements.”

Watch the video interview here:

Interim CEO...D:

About BitRank Verified

BitRank Verified is a premier blockchain intelligence solution designed to help businesses mitigate on-chain risks and make informed decisions. By continuously monitoring and analyzing over 1 million digital assets across major cryptocurrencies, BitRank Verified provides customizable risk ratings and automated reports to help identify potential threats. Our advanced API delivers instant alerts for high-risk transactions, including fraud, mixers, terrorism financing, sanctioned addresses, and CSAM. In addition to real-time monitoring, BitRank Verified offers enhanced due diligence reports and detailed transaction information, providing businesses with a comprehensive understanding of their cryptocurrency activities.

About Web 3 Enabler

Web3 Enabler is a leading provider of blockchain payment solutions, empowering businesses to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency payments into their existing workflows. With a focus on user-friendly tools and reduced transaction fees, Web3 Enabler is driving the adoption of blockchain technology across various industries and international borders.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) is an established, diverse and innovative company operating globally in the Digital Asset, Blockchain and Metaverse sectors: Netcoins Blockchain Intelligence Group and TerraZero

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry-leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market-related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assist our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website .

Netcoins offers secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make crypto trading easy. Netcoins has a robust product offering with over 45 assets for Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Staking (Canada Only). Netcoins facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications and through its OTC Trading Desk. For more information please visit our website .

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions, which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit or contact ....

For more information and to register for BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at .

