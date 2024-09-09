Consolidated Water To Present At The Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference, September 19, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd . (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water and plants, has been invited to attend the Janney Water Utilities being held virtually on September 19, 2024.









Consolidated Water's CEO, Rick McTaggart, and its CFO, David Sasnett, are scheduled to meet with institutional analysts and investors in one-on-one virtual meetings on Thursday, September 19.

Management will review the company's recent financial and operational results and will discuss the company's current projects and potential growth opportunities.

The company recently announced that it has increased its quarterly cash dividend 15.8% sequentially to $0.11 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Consolidated Water, please contact your Janney representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here .

About Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is a leading financial services firm dedicated to putting client needs first. Janney provides advice to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The firm is an independently operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit .



About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit cwco.com .

Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

Email Contact



Investor & Media Relations Contact:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor & Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact



