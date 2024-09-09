EXL Releases Fifth Annual Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has published its fifth annual Sustainability Report, which highlights its progress across key environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance metrics. The report is available on the Company's website here .



“This year marks EXL's 25th anniversary and our focus on sustainability has been a multi-layer value generator for EXL and our clients,” said Rohit Kapoor, EXL's chairman and chief executive officer.“In line with our mission of looking deeper to find a better way, our latest report highlights our strides in reducing our environmental impact and reaffirms our commitment to driving positive change for future generations. We are ready for the evolution taking place and the ever-expanding potential to create value for our business, clients and communities.”

Notable ESG milestones highlighted in the Sustainability Update Report include:



Achieving a 60.4% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions over 2019;

Expanding the use of renewable energy investments: added 174 kilowatts of on-site solar power in certain of our India centers; transitioning to 100% green energy in our UK and Philippines centers, resulting in a 60.2% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions over 2019;

Reaching 43% company-wide representation of women and 23.3% representation of women in our VP and above roles, as well as 55.6% racial and ethnic diversity1 within our management team2;

Upskilling our employees through our democratized talent development program, resulting in 1.3 million hours of training across our global workforce and 47,000 employees trained; and Increasing employee volunteer hours to 37,000 up from 22,300 in 2022 through the company's community engagement program, benefitting more than 31,300 people worldwide, involving 35% of our global employees in our community engagement initiatives.



This year's Sustainability Report features“spotlights” on certain key topics, including the relationship between sustainability and return on investment, responsible artificial intelligence, how our sustainability practices benefit our clients, and our signature community engagement initiatives –“Skills to Win” and“Education as a Foundation.”

EXL prepared its Sustainability Report in accordance with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Software and IT Services Standard.

About EXL

EXL (Nasdaq: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 55,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit .

_______________________________

1 Defined as any group other than White, Non-Hispanic

2 Executive and Operating Committee