Astrix Security Partners With Guidepoint Security To Secure Non-Human Identities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The strategic partnership allows enterprises to extend IAM and Threat Detection and Response to Non-Human Identity (NHIs), including service accounts, Oauth tokens, API Keys, webhooks, secrets and other machine credentials

Astrix Security , a leading Non-Human Identity Security provider, and GuidePoint Security , a leading cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announced today a strategic partnership to help their customers secure and manage Non-Human Identities across their corporate and production environments.



With 20,000 Non-Human Identities (NHI) for every 1,000 employees, NHIs remain a blindspot in identity security programs. Recent high-profile breaches revealed how attackers abuse unmonitored NHIs to gain unauthorized access and penetrate organizations' sensitive environments, move laterally, and escalate privileges - all undetected. These service accounts, API keys, OAuth apps and other NHIs hold privileged, ungoverned access to core environments, and need to be protected as vigorously as their human identity counterparts.

"While 49% of breaches involve stolen credentials 1 , Non-Human Identities (which account for the majority of credentials) have historically been under the radar without visibility and context to secure them," says Kevin Converse, Vice President Identity and Access Management at GuidePoint Security. "Our partnership with Astrix delivers the competitive edge and expertise needed to close the non-human identity security gap."

Through the combination of GuidePoint's expertise in identity governance and security, and Astrix's Non-Human Identity Security platform, customers are able to gain visibility and control over non-human identities, reduce attack surfaces significantly, respond to NHI attacks in real-time with non-human ITDR, and manage the lifecycle of NHIs from creation to expiration. The partnership delivers both the expertise and tools needed to close the NHI gap and govern the NHI threat vector to detect and stop attacks.

"We're thrilled to partner with GuidePoint Security to help our joint customers solve Non-Human Identity. While not a new problem, NHIs have grown exponentially as businesses rely on increasingly interconnected systems and applications - these NHIs often have the same or greater privileges and access to those core systems we've spent the last decade securing from the human side - it's time we bring that same rigor to protecting the Non-Human side and our partnership with GuidePoint allows for just that,"

said Eric Goldstein, Director of Channel & Alliances at Astrix Security.

Customers interested in taking advantage of the partnership and closing the NHI gap are encouraged to schedule an assessment or reach out to learn more .

About Astrix Security

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2021, Astrix Security helps enterprises close their biggest identity blind spot - Non-Human Identities (NHIs). Astrix provides holistic visibility into all NHIs, automatically detecting and remediating over-privileged, unnecessary, misbehaving and malicious access tokens to prevent supply chain attacks, data leaks and compliance violations. Led by two veterans of the Israel Defense Force 8200 military intelligence unit, CEO Alon Jackson and CTO Idan Gour, Astrix's team is rapidly expanding. Astrix has raised nearly $40M in funding, with a Series A led by CRV, and additional investments from Bessemer Venture Partners, F2 Venture Capital, Venrock and Kmehin Ventures.

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint's unmatched expertise has enabled more than a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at .

