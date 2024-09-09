FIVE POINT ENERGY CLOSES FOURTH SPECIALTY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND WITH ~$1.4 BILLION IN CAPITAL COMMITMENTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Firm leads the in building environmental water management, surface management and sustainable infrastructure platforms

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Point LLC ("Five Point"), a leading private equity firm focused on building sustainable infrastructure, today announced the final closing of Five Point Energy Fund IV LP ("Fund IV"), receiving approximately $1.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Fund IV was oversubscribed and exceeded its target of $1.25 billion.

Fund IV is a continuation of Five Point's successful strategy, leveraging the firm's direct operating model, disciplined capital deployment into an undercapitalized market and attractive long-term value generation. Five Point features a highly experienced team with an exceptional track record, led by David Capobianco, CEO and Managing Partner, and Matthew Morrow, COO and Managing Partner.



David Capobianco said, "We thank our existing limited partners and new investors for their overwhelming support. The closing of Fund IV is an endorsement of our team's demonstrated strategy of establishing and operating best-in-class sustainable infrastructure platforms, including the highly successful initial public offering of LandBridge. Likewise, since our inception in 2012, Five Point has been a pioneer of midstream water management systems. We are proud to have progressively addressed the produced water needs of our blue-chip clients and to continuously bring next generation solutions, including recycling, enhanced evaporation and desalination technologies to our partners."

Mr. Capobianco continued, "The demand for energy, land and water resources is accelerating by the day, across all industries – we sit at the intersection of these macro and infrastructure trends. Five Point is uniquely positioned to address the needs of all stakeholders with innovative midstream and land resourcing solutions to advance their business and environmental objectives. The opportunities before us are vast and compelling."

Since the firm's inception, Five Point has raised approximately $4 billion of limited partner commitments across four distinct funds and a yield fund, with each vintage increasing in size. Fund IV received support from institutional investors including endowments, public pensions and family offices.

About Five Point Energy

Five Point Energy is a private equity firm focused on building businesses within the environmental water management, surface management and sustainable infrastructure sectors. The firm was founded by industry veterans who have had successful careers investing in, building, and running midstream infrastructure companies. Five Point's strategy is to buy and build assets, create companies, and grow them into sustainable enterprises with premier management teams and industry-leading E&P partners. Based in

Houston, Five Point targets equity investments up to

$1 billion

and has approximately

$6 billion

of assets under management across multiple investment funds. For more information about Five Point Energy, please visit:

.

Media contact:

Daniel Yunger / Simone Leung

(917) 574-8582

[email protected]

/ [email protected]

SOURCE Five Point Energy