Director/PDMR Shareholding


9/9/2024 8:31:10 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

9 September 2024

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company announces the following transaction by a PDMR on 9 September 2024 in the Company's shares of £0.01 each (Shares), which include the vesting, exercise and sale of Shares that had been granted pursuant to a Recruitment Award made under the Company's 2022 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP).

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person Victoria Hyde
2. Reason for the notification
a. Position/status
Chief Financial Officer

b. Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
Identification code GB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  • Vesting of 1,361 Shares under the Recruitment Award
  • Sale of 647 Shares vested under (1) to cover tax liabilities and dealing costs
    • c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume
  • Nil
  • £3.694043
    		• 1,361
    647
    d. Aggregated Information:
    		Aggregated volume
  • 1,361
  • 647 Aggregated price
  • Consideration Price: Nil
  • Total Sale Price: £2,390.05
    • e. Date of transaction 9 September 2024
    f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue
    (2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

    OSB GROUP PLC

    Jason Elphick t: 01634 848 944
    Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
    Investor relations
    Email: ... t: 01634 838973
    Brunswick
    Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

    Notes to Editors

    About OSB GROUP PLCs

    OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


