Cashfree Payments’ Secure ID crosses 100Cr+ identity verifications for businesses

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, India, September 6, 2024 - In today’s digital world, online transactions are growing rapidly, which brings new challenges in protecting businesses and their customers. Ensuring secure and authentic transactions is crucial. Identity verification and fraud prevention are important parts of a robust business strategy. To address this, Cashfree Payments recently launched Secure ID, an end-to end verifications platform that enables businesses to build compliant flows and prevent identity frauds.



Secure ID has made a significant impact, completing over Rs. 100 crore verifications and preventing fraud worth more than Rs. 50 crore. This platform is proving to be highly effective in protecting businesses from financial losses and damage to their reputation.



Akash Sinha, CEO & Co-founder, Cashfree Payments said, “Businesses operating online are experiencing considerable revenue losses and slower growth due to fraud. Fraud affects not just finances but also customer trust and engagement. Effective measures for compliance and risk management are crucial to restoring trust and ensuring secure digital transactions.”



Secure ID caters to businesses of all sizes, from large corporations to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Akash adds, “The platform's easy-to-use interface and customizable features make it accessible to businesses regardless of their technical skills,”



He further elaborated that for small and medium sized businesses, which often face limited resources and budgets, Secure ID offers a cost-effective solution for all their verification needs. By eliminating the need for manual verification processes, these businesses can significantly reduce their operational expenses and allocate resources to other critical areas of their business. Additionally, Secure ID helps SMEs comply with data protection regulations, such as the Personal Data Protection Act, by employing advanced security measures.



Secure ID empowers businesses to streamline their verification processes and mitigate fraud risks efficiently. “By automating identity verification tasks, businesses can reduce operational costs and improve overall efficiency. The platform's integration with various data aggregators, including banks, account aggregators, credit bureaus, and Digilocker, ensures comprehensive data coverage and accurate verification results”, Akash explains.



In today's digital landscape, where fraudsters are constantly enhancing their tactics and methods, effective fraud preventions is essential. Secure ID leverages advanced technology to identify suspicious activities and patterns indicative of fraudulent behavior. By providing data-driven risk scoring, the platform enables businesses to make informed decisions and proactively address potential risks.





