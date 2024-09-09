CAPITAL MARKETS LAWYER JASON PARSONT JOINS MAYER BROWN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown announced that Jason W. Parsont has joined the firm's Capital Markets and Public Companies & Corporate Governance practices as a partner in the New York office. Jason has a broad-based equity and debt capital markets practice, including exempt and public offerings, and works with companies in a broad range of industries, including REITs, mortgage and specialty finance, and services.

Prior to Mayer Brown, Jason was a partner at another international law firm. He also maintains a public company and corporate governance practice, advising registrants, issuers and investors on their SEC disclosures, regulatory developments, and related matters.

"I'm pleased to join Mayer Brown, which has a leading Capital Markets practice," said Jason. "In particular, the firm's work with REITs, real estate, and mortgage industry clients fits nicely with my areas of experience."

Mayer Brown is a leading international law firm, positioned to represent the world's major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

