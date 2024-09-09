Cresset Hires Amy Hong As Chief Compliance Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hong previously was Managing Director, Asset & Wealth Management Operations, with First Republic

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today that it has hired Amy Hong

as Chief Compliance Officer and Executive Managing Director. Hong succeeds Bob Pagliuco , who announced his

retirement after serving as Cresset's Chief Compliance Officer since 2018.

Hong, who will serve as a member of Cresset's Management Committee, is an accomplished c-suite executive with 25 years of financial services experience, most recently as Managing Director, Asset & Wealth Management Operations, with JPMorgan Chase & Co, and before that First Republic Bank, where she was responsible for an operations team of approximately 150 employees for a wealth management business with more than $250 billion in assets under management (AUM). Hong has also served as Chief Compliance Officer with Personal Capital Advisors Corporation, and as Vice President, Compliance, with Voya Investment Management LLC.

"Amy brings a proven track record of leading teams through inclusive collaboration and is known for being a highly effective compliance leader who is passionate about operational excellence. We could not be more excited to welcome her to the Cresset team," said Avy Stein , Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Cresset.

"I am thrilled to join a firm that shares my values and is committed to always acting in the best interests of its clients," Hong added.

Hong will be based out of Cresset's San Francisco office and is a graduate of Rutgers University.

About Cresset

Cresset is an award-winning, independent, multi-family office and private investment firm. Cresset's goal is to reinvent the way people experience wealth by providing access to the talent, ideas, and investment opportunities available to the largest single-family offices and endowments. We offer deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, and family office services through Cresset Asset Management, an SEC-registered investment advisor that has surpassed $50 billion in assets under management. Cresset is widely recognized for its excellence and is frequently ranked as a Barron's and Forbes Top RIA Firm. Learn more at .

