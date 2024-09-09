AMS Renewable Energy Expands Its Northeast Capacity With Strategic Acquisition Of Collective Solar NY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Combined Company Offers Design, Engineering, Logistics and Procurement Solutions for Growing Sustainable Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

AMS Energy, a leading distributed solar and storage EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company based in New York City, announced the strategic of Collective Solar, a prominent distributed generation solar firm based in Oswego, NY.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for AMS Renewable Energy as it continues to expand and address a rapidly growing pipeline of EPC work across the northeast and mid-Atlantic markets.



Collective Solar, which offers over 160 megawatts (MW) of solar construction experience, brings an experienced team and a wealth of project-level expertise to AMS Renewable Energy.



According to the U.S. Government office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, domestic solar energy generation is expected to increase by 75%. The combined company is well positioned to address the growing need for these services.

With the acquisition of Collective and its construction platform, AMS will now have the in-house resources to scale design, engineering, logistics, procurement, and construction services for its developer and Independent Power Producer (IPP) clients. It also aims to explore growth opportunities nationwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Collective Solar into the AMS family," said Abu Riaz, CEO of AMS Renewable Energy. "Their strong track record in solar construction and their commitment to creating long-term value for their clients align perfectly with our mission. This acquisition will enable us to accelerate the deployment of high performing renewable energy projects across the region and bring us closer to achieving our goal of a cleaner energy, and more sustainable future."

Collective Solar has extensive experience in distributed generation solar installations with licensed master electricians, civil contracting equipment, and a host of tenured operators on staff to execute even the most complex projects. The firm is headed by CEO and founder Vincent Colletti, a licensed Master Electrician, who will now serve as Head of Construction for AMS Renewable Energy.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Collective Solar and our team," said Colletti. "Joining forces with AMS Renewable Energy allows us to leverage their extensive resources and industry knowledge, enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional solar solutions to our clients. We look forward to contributing to AMS's growth and continuing to deliver successful projects for clients."

This acquisition enables AMS to bring the civil and electrical scope in-house for its current construction pipeline, increases operational efficiency across the region, and

strengthens AMS' position as a national player among other vertically integrated solar EPCs in the industry.

Both companies are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for clients and stakeholders.

About AMS Renewable Energy:

AMS Renewable Energy is a leading distributed solar and energy storage EPC. Headquartered in the Bronx NY, AMS is a licensed general contractor in 36 states and is currently building over 100 MW of DG solar across National Grid and NYSEG service territories in upstate NY. As one of the largest vertically integrated, self-performing EPCs in the region, AMS is committed to providing its clients with a best-in-class level of service and workmanship, even when faced with the most complex project challenges. Learn more at

About Collective Solar:

Founded in 2019 with over 160 MW of solar construction experience, Collective Solar is a distributed generation solar construction firm based in Oswego, NY. Known for its high-quality construction services on ground mounted solar projects, the Collective team specializes in providing turn-key solar construction, civil, and electrical services for commercial developers, funds, and Independent Power Producers Clients.

SOURCE AMS Renewable Energy