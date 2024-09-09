HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF FELTON ET ASSOCIES ASSURANCES IN QUEBEC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and services firm, announced today that it has acquired Felton et Associes Assurances (Felton et Associes). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Located in Brossard, QC, Quebec, Canada, Felton et Associes is an insurance firm providing commercial and personal insurance. They specialize in various industries, including , , and architecture and engineering. This focus supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities. President Maxime Felton and the Felton et Associes team will join

Hub Quebec.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub .



About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .



