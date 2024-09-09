عربي


Velcan Holdings: Share Buyback Program - Weekly Statement


9/9/2024 8:16:59 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg, 9th September 2024

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders' meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 2nd January 2024,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 2 nd SEPTEMBER 2024 TO 6 th SEPTEMBER 2024

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Purchase price per share Total amount of purchases Purpose Market
05/09/2024 175 14.00 € 2 450.00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme's full description dated 15th January 2024 is available on Velcan Holdings' website

* * *

Regulatory information available on

Investor Relations Contact ...


Attachment

  • 2024.09.09 Share buyback program - weekly statement

MENAFN09092024004107003653ID1108652049


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

