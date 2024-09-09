Smart For Life Announces Participation At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Management Available for One-on One Meetings at H.C. Wainwright's Premiere Annual Event

MIAMI, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the“Company”), a distinguished leader in the & Wellness sector specializing in the marketing and of nutritional supplements and foods, today announced that Darren Minton, Chief Executive Officer of Smart For Life, will be participating at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference, which is being held September 9th - 11th, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference brings together companies, industry professionals and investors from various business sectors, including Heath & Wellness, for networking opportunities, investor meetings and company presentations. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

“We are thrilled to be participating at the H.C. Wainwright Conference in New York,” stated Darren Minton, CEO of Smart for Life.“This event represents a great opportunity to engage with the industry's top bankers and financiers, thought leaders, and identify new business opportunities that align with our growth strategy. Smart for Life is looking forward to attending this year's event, in addition to the various one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.”

Attendees interested in scheduling a meeting with Smart for Life during the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference are encouraged to contact their HCW representative directly to arrange appointments. For more information and/or to register for the Global Investment Conference, please visit: HCW Events

For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with Smart for Life representatives, please contact: ... .

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at: .

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is an emerging growth company in the nutraceutical industry, committed to delivering innovative solutions that promote Health & Wellness. With a focus on research-driven formulations and consumer-centric approaches, Smart for Life is dedicated to redefining the boundaries of nutritional science. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and products. Structured as a publicly held holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary and related products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company recently concluded the execution of a restructuring plan including recapitalization of the Company with equity and debt financings, the sale of certain non-performing assets, and the successful liquidation of the Company's senior debt facility. In addition, the Company converted substantial debt obligations to equity materially improving the Company's balance sheet. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life's future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life's actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in“Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

