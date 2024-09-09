Lisata Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming September 2024 Industry And Investor Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASKING RIDGE, N.J. , Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage company developing innovative therapies for the of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that management will present at the following events in September:



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global (September 9-11, 2024)

Format: Virtual

Presentation: Available on-demand beginning Monday, September 9, 2024

Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata

For more information on the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, please visit .

2024 LSX World Congress USA (September 11-12, 2024)

Format: In-person

Location: Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA

Presentation Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Presentation Time: 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata

For more information on the conference and how to register, please visit .

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata's product candidate, certepetide , is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships based on its CendR Platform® technology . The Company expects to announce numerous milestones over the next 1.5 years and believes that its projected capital will fund operations into early 2026, encompassing anticipated data milestones from its ongoing and planned clinical trials. For more information on the Company, please visit .

