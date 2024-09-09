Joint Commission International, In Collaboration With Geneva Sustainability Centre, Launches New Healthcare Sustainability Certification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-of-its-kind international certification recognizes sustainability impact of healthcare organizations

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, USA, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The healthcare sector contributes nearly 5.2% of global greenhouse emissions while facing increasing impacts from climate change, according to a 2022 report of the Lancet Countdown. As healthcare organizations strive to decarbonize and become more resilient, Joint Commission International (JCI), in collaboration with the International Hospital Federation's Geneva Sustainability Centre (GSC), today announced a new international Healthcare Sustainability Certification (HSC).

The HSC program, effective 1 January 2025, is available to healthcare organizations outside the United States and its territories that are accelerating their sustainable practices and seeking formal recognition. For the first time, this certification is available to any institution whether JCI accredited or not. The certification provides a framework to help healthcare leaders initiate sustainability priorities and develop a formal governance structure to gain successful results.

“Together, Joint Commission International and the International Hospital Federation are supporting and celebrating healthcare organizations around the world that are leading the way in sustainable healthcare,” said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and chief executive officer, The Joint Commission and Joint Commission International.“These organizations inspire others to follow in their footsteps so that healthcare can become more resilient, able to serve patients and communities during extreme weather events, and provide meaningful and lasting benefits for the health of the planet.”

The certification process includes GSC's Sustainability Accelerator Tool (SAT), a comprehensive digital platform that allows healthcare organizations to assess their performance with core indicators and benchmark against comparable healthcare organizations worldwide. The SAT also provides insights on how healthcare organizations can enhance their sustainability strategies and improve processes, as well as offers a framework to guide essential decision-making dialogue with executives.

The SAT assesses sustainability maturity across three essential domains:



Environmental impact

Health, equity and wellbeing Leadership and governance

“There is no more doubt that the climate crisis is a health crisis. The healthcare sector has many opportunities to contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future, while ensuring safe quality care,” explained Ronald Lavater, CEO of the International Hospital Federation.“The International Hospital Federation and Joint Commission International worked together to develop the JCI-GSC Healthcare Sustainability Certification as part of our mission to support hospitals to become leaders for sustainability in their communities.”

In addition to completion of the SAT assessment, healthcare organizations need to meet the certification's requirements which are closely connected to the SAT's core indicators. The requirements offer an advanced framework that expands on the Global Health Impact chapter from JCI's 8th edition Accreditation Standards for Hospitals and Academic Medical Centers. These requirements enhance the foundational goals established in the 8th edition by incorporating advanced metrics for carbon emissions, resource management, leadership involvement, employee engagement and climate resiliency.

Sustainable practices can lead to improved health outcomes for patients, staff and communities. Through the certification, healthcare organizations contribute to broader environmental conservation and preservation goals, as well as achieve operational efficiencies that result in cost reductions. Healthcare organizations that achieve the certification also receive JCI's Gold Seal of Approval®, a universally recognized symbol of quality and patient safety, and build brand recognition as responsible care leaders in an increasingly environmentally conscious world.

Any healthcare organization outside of the United States that meets eligibility requirements may now apply for HSC with certification reviews to begin on 1 January 2025. Members of the International Hospital Federation qualify for a 10% discount on the certification.

U.S. hospitals and critical access hospitals may apply for The Joint Commission's Sustainable Healthcare Certification , which has been available since Jan. 1, 2024.

About Joint Commission International

Joint Commission International (JCI) is a part of The Joint Commission, a nonprofit healthcare improvement organization and the world's largest healthcare accreditor. With over 70 years of experience, The Joint Commission collaborates with more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across 70+ countries. JCI offers a range of services including accreditation, certification, education, advisory, technology, and publications to help achieve its vision that all people always experience the safest, highest quality, and best-value healthcare worldwide. Visit for more information.

About the International Hospital Federation (IHF)

Established in 1929, the IHF is a global not-for-profit, non-governmental membership organization. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the IHF is the global voice of hospitals and health systems. The IHF provides its members with a platform for knowledge exchange and networking with different actors in the health sector, to improve the standard, quality, and level of service delivery.

About the Geneva Sustainability Centre

Powered by the IHF, the Geneva Sustainability Centre was established in 2022 to drive the healthcare sector's transition to environmentally sustainable, resilient, and low-carbon service delivery. Through its learning programme, tools and resources, and high impact partnerships, it supports hospital and healthcare leaders to develop essential competencies to become climate leaders for their communities, and to drive this sustainable transformation at leadership, management, and institutional levels.

