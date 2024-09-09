Bleeding Disorders Market Set To Double By 2032, Driven By Advances In Hemophilia Research And Global Awareness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bleeding Disorders Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global bleeding disorders market , valued at $13.8 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $26 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Bleeding disorders impact the body's ability to form clots, leading to excessive bleeding from minor injuries or internal bleeding in severe cases. These conditions include hemophilia A and B, Von Willebrand disease, and other rare disorders, all of which require specialized treatment.Competition AnalysisCompetitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the bleeding disorders industry, such as Bayer AG, CSL Ltd. (CSL Behring), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Grifols, S.A., Medexus Pharma, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Octapharma AG, Pfizer Inc., SANOFI CORPORATION, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited are provided in the report. There are some important players in the market such as CSL Ltd. (CSL Behring), Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, SANOFI CORPORATION, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited which have adopted investment, partnership and product approvals as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of the bleeding disorders market.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Market DynamicsThe market's growth is driven by several factors, including increasing diagnoses, population growth, and rising awareness of bleeding disorders. For example, global estimates suggest 400,000 people suffer from severe hemophilia, a major market driver. Additionally, increasing funding for hemophilia research and treatment, including scholarships for patients, supports the market expansion.Collaborations between organizations like the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF) and Hemophilia Federation of America (HFA) enhance the focus on both physical and mental health for individuals with bleeding disorders. Ongoing clinical trials and research, such as Medexus Pharmaceuticals' work on IXINITY for pediatric hemophilia B patients, are also key market drivers.Market SegmentationThe bleeding disorders market is segmented by disease type, treatment, distribution channels, and region:Disease Type: Hemophilia A holds the largest market share, driven by high adoption rates of therapies. Ongoing research is expected to maintain this trend.Treatment Type: Factor replacement therapy dominates the market, with continued growth expected due to advances in clinical trials.Distribution Channel: Drug stores and retail pharmacies currently dominate distribution, but hospital pharmacies are expected to grow fastest due to their specialized services for severe cases.Regional Insights: North America holds the largest market share due to the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies, while Asia-Pacific is projected to see the highest growth, driven by increasing cases and rising healthcare expenditure.Recent Product ApprovalsKey approvals include CSL's HEMGENIX, the first gene therapy for hemophilia B, and Roche's Hemlibra for hemophilia A. Other notable approvals include ALTUVIIIO by the U.S. FDA and VONVENDI for Von Willebrand disease.Enquire Before Buying:

