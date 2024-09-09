Principal Alka Kapur Inspires Budding Innovators At 10Th Edition Of Young Scientist India Grand Finale

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dr. Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, was honoured as a special guest at the prestigious 10th Edition of Young Scientist India (YSC) Grand Finale, hosted by Space Kidz India at Raj Bhavan, Chennai. Her presence at the event served as a beacon of inspiration for the young finalists, who showcased extraordinary talent and creativity in their scientific endeavours. Dr. Kapur\'s dedication to nurturing the minds of tomorrow resonated deeply with the participants, further motivating them to pursue their passion for science and technology.



Organized by Space Kidz India, a pioneer in promoting scientific temperament among youth, the 10th edition of YSC witnessed the participation of some of the brightest young minds in India. This highly anticipated competition ignites a passion for science and innovation among school students, offering them a platform to showcase their creative ideas. This year\'s edition featured groundbreaking projects that addressed real-world challenges, demonstrating the students\' exceptional ability to push the boundaries of scientific thinking.



Reflecting on her experience at the event, Dr. Alka Kapur shared, \"Being part of the Young Scientist India Grand Finale was a truly enriching experience. Witnessing the brilliance and creativity of these young minds reaffirms my belief in the incredible potential of our youth. At Modern Public School, we are committed to nurturing this potential and creating platforms where students can excel in their scientific pursuits. I encourage all young innovators to keep their curiosity alive and continue their journey of discovery. The future of our nation rests in their hands, and I am confident they will lead us towards a brighter tomorrow.\"



Modern Public School (MPS) has always been at the forefront of supporting and encouraging young talent, aligning its vision with the core motive of events like YSC. The school believes in empowering students to think creatively and critically, fostering an environment where innovation thrives. Through its holistic educational approach, the school continues to inspire students to explore scientific pursuits, making significant contributions to the nation\'s progress.



“Also, I am deeply thankful to Dr. Srimathy Kesan, the visionary Founder and CEO of Space Kidz India, for her unwavering support and commitment to nurturing young minds. Last year, under her leadership, our students at MPS had the remarkable opportunity to contribute to the satellite board of \'AzaadiSAT 2.0,\' successfully launched by ISRO on February 10, 2023. Out of 750 girls nationwide, 10 of our Modernites were chosen to be part of this historic project for the second consecutive time.\"- Dr. Alka Kapur, added further.



Dr. Kapur's presence at the event and her words of encouragement impacted the participants, further fueling their passion for science and innovation. The event concluded with the recognition of outstanding projects, paving the way for the next generation of scientists to continue making groundbreaking contributions to science and technology.





About Modern Public School (Shalimar Bagh)



Modern Public School Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi was established in 1971 and is known for achieving excellence in infrastructure, exemplary faculty and extra edge in co-curricular activities, and for this reason, it is known as the paragon of educational virtues. It embraces a dual curriculum, encompassing both the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IB PYP) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum. Today, Modern Public School is one of the fastest-growing schools in Delhi- NCR, with hi-tech infrastructure and well-experienced teaching staff.

