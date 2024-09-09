عربي


Theratechnologies To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences In September


9/9/2024 7:46:26 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the“Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that the Company's President and CEO, Paul Lévesque will be presenting at two investor conferences in September. Members of the Theratechnologies management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: September 9-11, 2024
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel
Presentation Details: Virtual presentation accessible online to conference attendees on the morning of Monday, September 9, 2024
2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Date: September 17-19, 2024
Location: InterContinental Barclay Hotel, New York
Presentation Details: Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 18 at 8:00-8:30 a.m. ET in Track 4, Empire Ballroom 1

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at , on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at . Follow Theratechnologies on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:
Philippe Dubuc
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
...
1-438-315-6608

Media inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
...
1-514-336-7800


