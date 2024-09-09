Fixed Wing Drone Market Is Forecasted To Expand At A CAGR Of 17.2% And Reach US$ 40.6 Billion By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Worldwide Increasing Deployment of Fixed Wing Drones to Combat Potential Threats.

Rockville, MD, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently updated research report compiled by Fact.MR, the global fixed wing drone is expected to reach a size of US$ 8.3 billion in 2024 and further expand at a high-value CAGR of 17.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Integration of advanced sensors and laser have made fixed wing drones ideal for different types of inspection operations. Navigation systems are enabling end users to obtain accurate, timely, and consistent detection results. Growing demand for drones powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and analyze the severity of rig structure coating breakdown and corrosion on ships is boosting the drone surveillance and monitoring fixed wing drone market forward.

Governments in several have bumped up their spending on drones and unmanned aerial vehicles to address terrorist threats and security concerns. Unmanned aerial vehicle solutions have a wide range of applications in the military and defense sectors for effective asset and area surveillance to achieve optimal operational efficiency, thereby expanding the fixed wing drone market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global fixed wing drone market size is analyzed to reach US$ 40.6 billion by 2034.

Sales of fixed wing drones are projected to rise at 2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of 25 to 150 kg payload fixed wing drones are forecasted to reach US$ 28.5 billion by the end of 2034.

The United States market for fixed wing drones is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 1.38 billion in 2024.

Sales of fixed-wing drone drones in South Korea are evaluated to increase at a noteworthy 19% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The market in East Asia is projected to expand at 7% CAGR through 2034. Revenue from fixed-wing drone sales in China is expected to reach US$ 1.17 billion in 2024.

“OEMs are investing in R&D to enhance battery life, flight control systems, and payload capacity of fixed wing drones. This is ensuring high-product standards, positively influencing market acceptance and adherence to regulatory compliance,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Fixed Wing Drone Market:

Alti UAS; Arcturus UAV, Inc.; A-Techsyn; Autel Robotics; AVY; DJI; Bluebird Aero Systems Ltd.; Carbonix; Elroy Air; Height Technologies; Ideaforge; Latitude Engineering; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Quantum-Systems GmbH; Sunbirds; Textron Inc.

OEMs Manufacturing Fundamental Components of Fixed Wing Drone Systems:

OEMs are investing heavily in R&D to create new and improved fixed-wing drone technologies. They are promoting improvements in battery life, flight control systems, and payload capacity. OEMs are developing and manufacturing core components of fixed-wing drone systems. They are developing a diverse range of products to meet the demands of various market segments and applications.

Fixed Wing Drone Industry News:



SA-based ALTI UAS is a significant participant in this market. It offers a wide variety of fixed-wing VTOL UAVs for various uses, such as mapping and photography, agriculture, security and surveillance, and more.

Another significant American-based producer of these UAVs is Aerovironment, Inc. The company sells military-grade items in this sector. The corporation uses partnerships and joint ventures as part of its long-term growth plan.



More Valuable Insights on Offer:

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the fixed wing drone market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges insights into the market based on payload (less than 25 kg, 25 to 150 kg, above 150 kg), application (filming & photography, inspection & maintenance, mapping & surveying, precision agriculture, surveillance & monitoring), end-use industry (agriculture & forestry, delivery & logistics, media & entertainment, construction & mining, oil & gas, security & law enforcement, recreational activity), and sales channel (online, offline, OEMs, aftermarket), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

