The U.S. dermatology imaging devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.93 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2030 The market is driven by several key factors. The incidence of skin cancer has been rising in the U.S., driving demand for dermatology imaging devices. The Skin Cancer Foundation reports that skin cancer is the most prevalent type of cancer, with over 5 million cases diagnosed annually. While basal and squamous cell carcinoma are highly curable if detected early, melanoma, the third most common type, is responsible for most skin cancer deaths.



The popularity of noninvasive skin rejuvenation treatments, such as laser resurfacing and radiofrequency skin tightening, has surged in recent years. For instance, in October 2023, Reveal Lasers LLC introduced Denza, a revolutionary radio frequency (RF) skin-tightening device poised to transform the industry. Procedures like these use specialized imaging devices to precisely target problem areas and deliver controlled energy to the skin, stimulating collagen production and improving skin tone and texture without the need for extensive surgery.

The market has shown robust growth driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools. Over recent years, there has been a notable shift towards high-resolution imaging systems capable of providing detailed insights into skin conditions such as melanoma, psoriasis, and acne. This trend is supported by the rising incidence of skin disorders and the need for accurate early diagnosis. Dermatologists are increasingly adopting advanced imaging modalities such as dermoscopy, optical coherence tomography (OCT), and confocal microscopy, which offer enhanced visualization and aid in precise lesion characterization. Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on integrating imaging technologies with artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for automated analysis and decision support. Regulatory approvals for new imaging devices and expanding reimbursement coverage have also bolstered market growth. Looking forward, innovations in imaging technology and AI-driven analytics are expected to continue driving the evolution of the U.S. market, catering to the increasing demand for effective, non-invasive diagnostic solutions in dermatology practices.

Based on modality, the dermatoscope segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 41.18% in 2023, due to the rising incidences of skin cancer and technological advancements

The digital photographic imaging segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the availability of smartphones for capturing high-quality skin lesion images

Based on application, the skin cancer segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 48.63% in 2023, due to the increasing prevalence and awareness of skin cancers

The plastic and reconstructive surgery segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to technological innovations

Based on end use, the hospitals segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 43.99% in 2023. This is attributed to the increased use of advanced dermatology imaging devices in hospitals The dermatology centers segment is expected to grow at the significant CAGR over the forecast period, due to easier access to dermatological services Companies Featured

Canfield Scientific, Inc.

FotoFinder Systems GmbH

e-con Systems Inc.

Courage+Khazaka electronic GmbH

Longport, Inc.

Cortex Technology

DRAMINSKI S. A.

GE HealthCare

VisualSonics

Clarius

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Michelson Diagnostics Ltd (MDL)

Caliber Imaging and Diagnosis. DermLite Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $815.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1933.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered United States



