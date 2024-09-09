Customs Clearance Resumed At Polish-Ukrainian Border Following Tech Disruption
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After technical issues were eliminated, the system of customs clearance on the Polish-Ukrainian border went back to normal.
That's according to the State Customs Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
"Poland's customs clearance system has resumed operation: checkpoints are working as usual," the statement reads.
Read also: Poland
, U.S. to deepen cooperation in Ukraine's reconstructio
According to Ukraine's customs officials, the Polish side fixed malfunctions in their customs service system, which had led to delays in clearance of freight vehicles. Currently, all trucks cross the border in regular mode.
As reported, on September 6, a failure occurred in the electronic customs clearance system at all checkpoints along the Polish-Ukrainian border.
MENAFN09092024000193011044ID1108651765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.