COP29 Champion: Transitioning To 'Green Economy' To Unlock Significant Business Opportunities
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Nigar Arpadarai, the Climate Change High-Level Champion for
COP29, emphasised that climate change is an immediate and pressing
issue affecting millions globally, not just a problem for the
future, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the conference on "The Role of Small and
Medium-Sized Businesses in the Green Economy," Arpadarai stressed
the necessity for both states and individuals to actively combat
climate change.
Arpadarai highlighted that the effectiveness of global climate
action hinges on robust dialogue between governments and other
stakeholders, particularly the private sector. "The main topic of
COP29 is climate finance, and the role of the private sector in
this area is crucial and increasing," he noted. He underscored the
importance of fostering cooperation between public and private
financial resources to mitigate climate change impacts
effectively.
He also pointed out that the private sector needs to take the
initiative by introducing new technological solutions and investing
in sustainable infrastructure and climate projects. "The transition
to a green economy presents significant business opportunities
despite the accompanying challenges. The COP29 Presidency team is
committed to involving the private sector in global climate action
and continually engaging with both large corporations and small and
medium-sized enterprises on adapting to and capitalising on the
green economy," Arpadarai added.
MENAFN09092024000195011045ID1108651758
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.