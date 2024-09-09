Welltower To Participate In The Bofa Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL ) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Shankh Mitra, will participate in a live panel at the bank of America Securities 2024 Global Real estate Conference. The panel will be held from 2:15 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at the Bank of America Tower in New York City.
A LINK to the webcast can be found here:
About Welltower
Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL ), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at .
SOURCE Welltower Inc.
MENAFN09092024003732001241ID1108651754
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.