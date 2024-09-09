Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Presentations At The Retina Society And Advanced Therapies Europe Annual Meetings In Lisbon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases, today announced presentations at the Retina Society 57th

Annual Scientific Meeting and at Advanced Therapies Europe taking place during the 2nd week of September in Lisbon, Portugal. Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title:

BCVA Analysis of Patients Treated with Low- or High-Dose MCO-010 Mutation Agnostic Optogenetic Therapy for Retinitis Pigmentosa: 100-week TOPLINE Results from a Phase 2b/3 Randomized, Sham-Controlled Clinical Trial (RESTORE)

Session Title: Genetic Diseases, Dystrophies & Degenerations

Session Date:

September 11, 2024

Session Time:

4:25 p.m. WEST

Location:

Pedro Leitao Ballroom, Four Seasons Hotel Ritz, Lisbon

Presenter:

Anat Loewenstein, MD, MHA, Professor and Director, Division of Ophthalmol., Tel Aviv University

In her presentation, Dr. Loewenstein will highlight the end-of-study 100 week RESTORE data from mutation-agnostic Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) therapy of severe vision loss due to retinitis pigmentosa.

Title:

Democratizing Gene Therapy for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Session Title:

Gene Therapy: Spotlight on Developments and Breakthroughs

Session Date: September 11, 2024

Session Time:

4:15 p.m. WEST

Location:

Estoril Convention Center, Lisbon

Presenter:

Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President & Chief Scientific Officer

During his presentation, Dr. Mohanty will highlight the recent developments and breakthroughs on mutation-agnostic optogenetic gene therapy for vision restoration in inherited retinal dystrophies, and image-guided spatially targeted laser gene delivery platform for treating geographic atrophy. The presentation will be followed by a panel discussion at 4:45 pm. Dr. Mohanty will also chair a session titled " Flexibility in Action: Harnessing Adaptive Vector Platforms for Gene Therapy Manufacturing" on

September 12, 2024, from 1:45 - 3: 00 p.m. WEST.



About

Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase

2b

multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772 ). The company has also completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial

of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126 ). MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

