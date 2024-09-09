ACHC Investors Have Opportunity To Join Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ("Acadia" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ACHC ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Acadia is the subject of a New York Times report published on September 1, 2024, titled: "How a Leading Chain of Psychiatric Hospitals Traps Patients." According to the article, "Acadia Healthcare is one of America's largest chains of psychiatric hospitals. Since the pandemic exacerbated a national mental health crisis, the company's revenue has soared. [. . .] But a New York Times investigation found that some of that success was built on a disturbing practice: Acadia has lured patients into its facilities and held them against their will, even when detaining them was not medically necessary. In at least 12 of the 19 states where Acadia operates psychiatric hospitals, dozens of patients, employees and police officers have alerted the authorities that the company was detaining people in ways that violated the law, according to records reviewed by The Times. In some cases, judges have intervened to force Acadia to release patients." Based on this news, shares of Acadia fell by 4.5% on September 3, 2024.

