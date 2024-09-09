Sportsgrid Expands Content Offering With Brian Christopher Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid is excited to announce a multi-media content partnership with Brian Christopher, the world's foremost casino gaming influencer. The content relationship with BC Ventures marks a significant expansion of SportsGrid's original programming, introducing high-quality casino content that will enhance and complement its market-leading sports betting schedule.

The cornerstone of the content partnership will be an exclusive Brian Christopher Show, which will have its own dedicated segment on SportsGrid's new Casino & Gambling Network, set to launch next year. As part of the agreement, Brian Christopher will lead unique and engaging on-camera and audio programs, including off-site projects and promotional content.

SportsGrid will leverage its extensive production and multi-media distribution capabilities to ensure the highest-quality programming, complete with branded graphics and packages.

The collaboration will include editorial and video content syndicated across both SportsGrid and Brian Christopher's FlipTheSwitch.

"This partnership marks a new era for SportsGrid's programming, delivering engaging and high-quality content to our audiences as we pivot towards becoming the 'Gambling Channel.' Brian is the leading personality within casino slots content and has a legion of followers. Welcoming him onto the SportsGrid talent roster will significantly heighten viewing experiences, while strengthening our position as a premier destination for casino gaming media," commented Jeremy Stein, CEO, SportsGrid, Inc.

"SportsGrid's unrivaled reach and production expertise mean we're in a fantastic position to create original and entertaining content, made for television. The BC Show expands on what our audience wants. It will be a go-to place for casino lovers of all kinds, featuring big bets, travels, and behind-the-scenes fun like never seen before. I cannot wait to bring my creativity to millions of screens, and continue to lead as the first-ever gaming influencer to make the leap outside social media platforms," said Brian Christopher, Founder of BC Ventures.

About SportsGrid, Inc.

SportsGrid, Inc. is a multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid FAST Video Network, SportsGrid Radio Network, SportsGrid, mobile applications, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real-time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.

SportsGrid Contact:

Charles Theiss

[email protected]

About BC Ventures

BC Ventures is Brian Christopher's award-winning casino gaming content company, with over 1 Billion video views. BC Ventures brands include BCSlots , FlipTheSwitch , BCSlots2, BCSweeps and BCSlots Cruises, reaching casino lovers through professional programming, immersive events, and the most engaged social community. For business partners, BC Ventures offers the only complete gaming influencer marketing suite to truly connect with players, unlock performance, and innovate the casino experience. To learn more, visit BCVentures .

BC Ventures Contact:

Marco Bianchi

[email protected]

SOURCE SportsGrid