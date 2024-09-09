Iris And Telycam Join Forces To Deliver Unprecedented Cloud-Based Camera Control

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This new partnership features integration of Iris directly into Telycam cameras, enabling full real-time management from anywhere in the world

SAN FRANCISCO and SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris , a leader in AI-powered camera control technology, is proud to announce an exciting partnership with Telecam Co., Ltd. (Telycam ), a globally recognized innovator in optical and technology. This collaboration brings Iris' embedded software integration to Telycam cameras, allowing users to control their devices via the cloud directly in Iris.‍

Cloud Camera Control

New partnership transforms video production with integration of Iris cloud control technology directly into Telycam PTZ cameras, enabling real-time management from anywhere in the world.

Continue Reading

This new partnership introduces a game-changing integration that allows Telycam cameras to be fully managed from anywhere in the world in real time without any additional hardware. Users can seamlessly control camera movement, adjust settings, and deploy AI-driven capabilities like auto-tracking-all from a single, cloud-based interface. This integration is set to redefine video production, making it more flexible, scalable, and user-friendly.

Transforming the Industry

Iris and Telycam have come together to push the boundaries of what's possible in video production. By combining Iris's advanced cloud control technology with Telycam' state-of-the-art cameras, this partnership provides an unparalleled solution for professionals in education, corporate environments, broadcasting, and live events. This integration empowers users with greater accessibility and ease of use, setting a new standard in the industry.

‍"We are thrilled to partner with Telycam to bring Iris to thousands of cameras and customers around the world," said Noah Johnson, CEO of Iris. "Our goal has always been to simplify and enhance the video production process, and this collaboration with Telycam enables us to do just that. Together, we're delivering a powerful tool that will revolutionize how users interact with their cameras."

‍ A Vision for the Future

The integration of Iris with Telycam cameras underscores a shared commitment to innovation and excellence. This partnership not only enhances the capabilities of both companies' products but also paves the way for future advancements in cloud-based video management.

"Integrating Iris into our portfolio has allowed us to provide a superior, intelligent solution with an unmatched user experience," said Jenny Liu, Telycam's co-founder and head of sales and marketing. "We are excited about the immense value this partnership will bring to our customers, setting a new industry standard."

‍ About Telycam – Founded in 2014, Telycam ( ) is an innovative PTZ camera developer with an emphasis on R&D. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Telycam offers two main product lines: NDI/IP PTZ cameras designed for live production; and USB-based webcams designed for video conferencing. With a firm commitment to the video camera sector for more than a decade, Telycam has become a key player in the Pro AV and broadcast industries.

About Iris – Iris is revolutionizing video production with a suite of intelligent production tools. Iris Studio, their flagship product, offers powerful cloud-based control features that integrate seamlessly with leading camera brands. Iris is dedicated to empowering professionals to achieve superior video production results with ease and efficiency.

Copyright 2024 Telecam Technology Co, Ltd. All rights reserved. NDI® is a trademark of Vizrt NDI AB. #NDI

SOURCE Telycam