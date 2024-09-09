Sinch Announces Changes To Its Financial Leverage Policy

Net debt over time shall be below 2.5 times adjusted EBITDA (measured on a rolling twelve-month basis).

The phrase 'over time' means that leverage may temporarily exceed 2.5 times adjusted EBITDA in the near term following an acquisition. Before today's announcement, the policy was that net debt over time shall be below 3.5 times adjusted EBITDA (measured on a rolling twelve-month basis).

The change in leverage policy underlines Sinch's commitment to maintaining a strong financial position and supports the long-term financing strategy of the company.

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: SINCH. Learn more at sinch .

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for publication by the contact person above on Sept 9, 2024, at 12:20 CEST.

